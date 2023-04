Ersson will get the starting nod in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old will see some action while Carter Hart (lower body) remains unavailable. Ersson is 6-1-0 with a 3.06 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 10 career NHL appearances. Since a rough debut against Carolina on Dec. 23, he's registered a strong .925 save percentage.