Ersson will defend the visiting crease in Carolina on Thursday.

Ersson was victorious in his last start -- stopping 27 shots in a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He is 20-14-5 with a 2.68 GAA and an .898 save percentage this season. Ersson will take on the Hurricanes, who are averaging 3.39 goals, eighth in the NHL.