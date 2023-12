Ersson will defend the road goal Tuesday against Nashville, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ersson has stopped 109 of 117 shots during his four-game win streak. Through nine outings this season, he has posted a 5-3-1 record with a 2.78 GAA and an .885 save percentage. The Predators sit 19th in the league this campaign with 3.07 goals per contest.