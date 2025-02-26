Ersson made 23 saves in a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The only goal that got past Ersson came off the stick of Philip Tomasino in the second period, who took a saucer pass to the net before going forehand to backhand around his right pad. Ersson has won three consecutive starts, he's 3-1-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .926 save percentage in his last five games. But his strong play started long ago -- he's 12-5-1 in his last 18 starts dating back to Dec. 21. Ersson is developing into a solid number one netminder.