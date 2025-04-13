Ersson made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

He was also perfect through five rounds of the shootout. Ersson has impressed in stretches this season, which hit a high point in late January when he was selected to represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off and in February when he beat the United States. Ersson has won three of his last four starts (3-1-0), but playing behind a porous Flyers team makes him a risk every time he hits the ice. But with his talent, he could be a valuable fantasy play when this team takes its step forward in a couple seasons.