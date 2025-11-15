Ersson stopped 12 of 17 shots in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blues.

Ersson has faced fewer than 20 shots in three of his six outings on the year, but he's yet to take advantage of light workloads, allowing a total of 12 goals on 45 shots in those games. He's shined in the shootout, which is where he's collected all three of his wins this season. The 26-year-old is 3-1-2 with a 3.30 GAA and an .846 save percentage on the year. Ersson's performance hasn't been good enough on the whole, but it looks like he'll resume splitting time with Dan Vladar in the crease after recovering from a lower-body injury. If the split is even, Vladar can be projected for Saturday's road game in Dallas while Ersson would be lined up for a rematch with the Blues in Philadelphia on Thursday.