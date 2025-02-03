Ersson made 30 saves on 32 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Colorado.

Ersson turned in a solid performance against a strong opponent Sunday, but Philadelphia was blanked for a third consecutive game. The Swedish goaltender has lost back-to-back contests and three of his last four after earning five consecutive wins, including one shutout. On the season, Ersson holds a 15-10-2 record, .892 save percentage and 2.84 GAA through 29 appearances. The 25-year-old will probably draw the start Tuesday when Philadelphia concludes its brief two-game road trip in Utah.