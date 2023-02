Ersson will be sent down to AHL Lehigh Valley following Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson was in goal for all seven tallies, which gave him the first loss of his career in humbling fashion. The Flyers are off until Wednesday, and head coach John Tortorella made it sound like Ersson could be back with the big club in time for that game versus the Rangers.