Ersson stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Ersson was denied his first shutout as Ryan Strome scored with just 40 seconds left in the game. It was still a third straight win for Ersson, though he's taken down the Sharks, Kings and Ducks on the Flyers' road trip -- that's not exactly the most intimidating set of opponents. He's allowed just six goals over his three starts after giving up five in a relief appearance versus the Hurricanes in his debut. When Carter Hart (concussion) returns, the Flyers may have a tough choice to make between Ersson and Felix Sandstrom for the backup role.