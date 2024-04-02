Ersson allowed two goals on six shots in the first period before getting pulled during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Ersson has struggled in his last four starts. His best save percentage in that stretch is an .867. In the other three games, he posted a .792 save percentage or worse. Even without those recent rough starts, he's at an .891 save percentage through 46 games. With how he's been playing, there are almost certainly better options in net for fantasy managers on any given night.