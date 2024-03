Ersson gave up four goals on 15 shots and was pulled in the first period of Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Lightning.

The floodgates opened on Ersson just 1:49 into the game when Victor Hedman undressed him on a quick shot from the high slot. He's 2-3-1 in his last six starts, but he has allowed two or fewer goals in his last six starts. Ersson has taken on a massive workload with Carter Hart (undisclosed) out, and it could be taking it's toll.