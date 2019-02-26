Morin (knee) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Flyers recalled Morin from his minor-league conditioning stint Monday, and although he isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Sabres, he could make his season debut as soon as Thursday against the Blue Jackets. The 2013 first-round pick hasn't made an impact at the NHL level yet, going scoreless in three appearances over the past two seasons, but he's been noticeable during his time in the AHL, totaling 42 points and 278 PIM in 167 games with the Phantoms.