Flyers' Samuel Morin: Back on ice
Morin skated with the Flyers during practice Thursday, reports Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Morin hasn't played this season and still isn't expected to return before February because of a torn ACL, but it's great to see him at least skating. The 22-year-old has played in three career NHL games and hasn't recorded a point yet. He's only worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
