Flyers' Samuel Morin: Beginning conditioning assignment
Morin was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley for a conditioning assignment Thursday.
The 2013 first-round pick is yet to see game action at any level this season, but has a chance to play in as many as three games with Lehigh Valley this weekend. Morin has been medically cleared for nearly a month, so the goal of this assignment is intended to get Morin up to game speed.
