Flyers' Samuel Morin: Called back up
Morin was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Morin got a shot with the big club near the end of October, but unluckily sustained an injury and ended up being sent back to the minors with just one NHL game under his belt. The 2013 first-round draft selection has been on Flyers' fans radars for a long time, so, assuming he can stay healthy, it'll be interesting to see if he can solve some of the Flyers' current defensive woes.
