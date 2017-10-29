Flyers' Samuel Morin: Called up to NHL
Morin was recalled from the AHL on Sunday.
With Andrew MacDonald (lower body) already sidelined at least a month and Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) having injury concerns after a rough hit into the boards Saturday, Morin will likely be in line to receive ice time if Gostisbere isn't ready for Monday's contest against Arizona. The big bruiser has already racked up four points in eight games for AHL Lehigh Valley this season, but is more known for his defensive presence and physical play.
