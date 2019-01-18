Morin (knee) has been cleared to participate fully moving forward, but Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher indicated Friday that he's still a month away from being ready for NHL hockey.

Morin remains on non-roster injured reserve as he continues to work his way back into game shape for the Flyers. While his full clearance is a good sign, the team will make sure the 23-year-old defenseman is completely ready before he returns. A 2013 first-round selection, Morin has just three career games under his belt at the top level. Morin's best effort of 19 points over 76 games at AHL Lehigh Valley in 2015-16 suggests his upside from a fantasy standpoint may be limited at the top level.