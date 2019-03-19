Flyers' Samuel Morin: Dealing with illness
Morin is under the weather and won't be available against Montreal on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Considering Morin has been relegated to a spot in the press box even when healthy, his absence in unlikely to impact most fantasy owners. At some point, the blueliner should get the opportunity to make his 2018-19 debut, but he will need to wait a little longer after picking up an illness.
