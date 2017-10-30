Morin is a game-time decision for Monday's clash against Arizona with an undisclosed "nagging" injury.

In the event Morin is unavailable versus the Coyotes, the team would call-up Mark Alt from AHL Lehigh Valley -- a transaction that seems to be increasingly likely to happen, per Bill Meltzer of NHL.com. If Morin can give it a go, he appears to be the preferred option, although fantasy owners will likely have to wait until closer to warm-ups for confirmation on his status.