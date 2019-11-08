The Flyers announced Thursday that Morin suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to be out for the reminder of the season.

The injury occurred in Wednesday's AHL game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and will cost Morin the season. The 24-year-old will finish the season with no points between three AHL games and one NHL game. The next steps would be a formal placement on injured reserve and surgery, as Morin is expected to face a lengthy recovery.