Flyers' Samuel Morin: Dealt bad injury news
The Flyers announced Thursday that Morin suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and is expected to be out for the reminder of the season.
The injury occurred in Wednesday's AHL game against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and will cost Morin the season. The 24-year-old will finish the season with no points between three AHL games and one NHL game. The next steps would be a formal placement on injured reserve and surgery, as Morin is expected to face a lengthy recovery.
More News
-
Flyers' Samuel Morin: Sent on conditioning assignment•
-
Flyers' Samuel Morin: Remains healthy scratch•
-
Flyers' Samuel Morin: Sitting in press box•
-
Flyers' Samuel Morin: Finishes 2018-19 with no points•
-
Flyers' Samuel Morin: Plays second game of season•
-
Flyers' Samuel Morin: Likely a healthy spectator•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.