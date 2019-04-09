Morin played five games in 2018-19 and posted a minus-3 rating with no points and five shots on net.

The 23-year-old has dressed for eight NHL games in his career and hasn't logged a point. He lost most of the 2018-19 season because of a torn ACL. Morin should see more NHL action in 2019-20, but it's hard to predict exactly how much more. Assuming everyone is back (the Flyers have a couple restricted free agent defensemen), Morin will probably be competing with Andrew MacDonald, Philippe Myers and maybe Christian Folin for the sixth spot on the Flyers' blue line.

More News
Our Latest Stories