Flyers' Samuel Morin: Finishes 2018-19 with no points
Morin played five games in 2018-19 and posted a minus-3 rating with no points and five shots on net.
The 23-year-old has dressed for eight NHL games in his career and hasn't logged a point. He lost most of the 2018-19 season because of a torn ACL. Morin should see more NHL action in 2019-20, but it's hard to predict exactly how much more. Assuming everyone is back (the Flyers have a couple restricted free agent defensemen), Morin will probably be competing with Andrew MacDonald, Philippe Myers and maybe Christian Folin for the sixth spot on the Flyers' blue line.
