Morin scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers,

The 25-year-old had zero points in 14 career NHL games coming into Saturday, but Morin made his first tally count by beating Igor Shesterkin with less than five minutes left in the third period to break a 1-1 tie. The 11th overall pick in the 2013 draft has never lived up to that pedigree even at the AHL level, in large part due to injuries, but he's still only 25 years old and could be ready to start earning a consistent spot in the Philly lineup.