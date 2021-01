Morin was placed on waivers Monday.

Morin has converted to wing after being drafted 11th overall by the Flyers during the 2013 NHL Entry Draft -- a distinction that could help garner a spot on the taxi squad after the roster shuffling concludes. With injuries limiting him to just a handful of games over the last two seasons, it remains unclear how the Philadelphia organization will choose to handle his workload during the upcoming season should he go unclaimed by noon on Tuesday.