Flyers' Samuel Morin: Knee surgery scheduled
Morin, who had been representing AHL Lehigh Valley in the Calder Cup playoffs, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, The Inquirer reports.
Morin reportedly sustained his injury in the crazy, five-overtime road win over Charlotte last week. It was a rough season for the towering defenseman, as he missed three and a half months due to an apparent groin injury earlier in the year and only ended up appearing in two NHL games as part of the 2017-18 campaign. It's not clear how much time he'll miss, but Morin needs the swelling to go down in the injured knee before he can go under the knife.
