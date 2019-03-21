Flyers' Samuel Morin: Likely a healthy spectator
Morin (illness) is projected to be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, Scott King of NHL.com reports.
Morin's only appeared in three NHL games since the Flyers drafted him 11th overall in 2013. Of course, an ACL tear that he sustained in the AHL playoffs last year largely sidetracked his development, and he's still hasn't made his top-level debut for the 2018-19 campaign.
