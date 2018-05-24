Morin is expected to be sidelined until February after it was revealed Wednesday that he suffered a torn ACL, The Courier-Post reports.

Morin was forced to wait more than two weeks to undergo surgery due to some irritation in the knee, but he's finally expected to undergo the procedure this week. The 2013 first-round pick has played reasonably well in the AHL the past few seasons and posted his best -- albeit injury-shortened -- effort in 2017-2018 with seven points (one goal, six assists) and a plus-4 rating. The issue will derail any chance he has at making the Opening Night roster next season, but he could eventually earn a promotion if his health permits late in the campaign.