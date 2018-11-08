Flyers' Samuel Morin: On ice
Morin skated with the Flyers during practice on Thursday reports Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Morin hasn't played this season and still isn't expected to return before February because of a torn ACL, but it's great to see him at least skating. The 22-year-old has played in three career NHL games and hasn't recorded a point yet. He's only worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...