Flyers' Samuel Morin: Out two weeks
Morin will miss two weeks due to his undisclosed injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Morin was called up from the minors to reinforce a banged up Philadelphia defense, but has ironically become a core part of the walking wounded since being recalled. With Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) ruled out for the next two contests, per Carchidi, the Flyers will presumably employ another recall to fill the gaps on their blue line.
