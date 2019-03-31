Flyers' Samuel Morin: Plays second game of season
Morin posted a minus-1 rating, two blocks and one hit in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
He received more playing time, skating 14:46 versus the Hurricanes, but Morin didn't produce much fantasy value. Still, it's great to see the former first-round pick playing in the NHL after he tore an ACL last May. Morin should see more playing time during the final week of the season with the Flyers officially eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...