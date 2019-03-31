Morin posted a minus-1 rating, two blocks and one hit in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He received more playing time, skating 14:46 versus the Hurricanes, but Morin didn't produce much fantasy value. Still, it's great to see the former first-round pick playing in the NHL after he tore an ACL last May. Morin should see more playing time during the final week of the season with the Flyers officially eliminated from playoff contention with Saturday's loss.