Morin (knee) is not expected to be back until the 2020-21 campaign. General manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "Sam is progressing well. He has begun skating and is expected to be cleared to play in time for the 2020-21 season."

Once fully fit, Morin figures to compete for a regular spot on the 23-man roster heading into next season. Depending on how well the team feels the youngster is progressing in his development, it could opt to let veteran Justin Braun walk in free agency this summer.