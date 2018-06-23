Flyers' Samuel Morin: Procures three-year extension
Morin (knee) agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Flyers on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
According to an unnamed source that Whyno cited, Morin's deal is worth $700,000 annually. It's refreshing to see Philly standing behind its towering prospect (6-foot-6, 202 pounds) despite how he required surgery to repair a torn ACL in May and is expected to be kept off the game ice until February of 2019. Morin very well could be worth the wait -- after all, the Flyers took him 11th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, and among the blueliners who finished the year on the team's active NHL roster last season, only four of them are currently under contract for the 2018-19 campaign.
