Morin was elevated to the active roster Thursday.

After converting to a forward this offseason, it seems the Flyers are once again going to put Morin in on the blue line against the Rangers on Thursday. In his previous four appearances this year, the 25-year-old Quebec native registered seven hits, three shots and two blocks while averaging 7:07 of ice time. While Morin figures to see significantly more minutes while playing defense, he's unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value.