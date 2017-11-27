Flyers' Samuel Morin: Returned to minors
Morin was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Morin became the odd man out with Andrew MacDonald (leg) cleared to return to action. Prior to getting called up, the 22-year-old blueliner had racked up five points and 22 PIM in 10 games with the Phantoms and figures to get plenty of ice time in the minors. Don't be surprised to see Morin make future appearances for the Flyers this season, but he will likely spend the bulk of his time in the AHL.
