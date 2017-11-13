Morin (undisclosed) will suit up for Wednesday's AHL tilt against Belleville, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Morin was a first-round pick in 2013 and is highly regarded by the Flyers, so they'll be happy to have him back as an option in their organizational depth chart. That said, expect him to play at least a few games in the minors before being considered for a potential recall.