Morin (knee) was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Morin was on a minor-league conditioning loan. He hasn't played at all for the Flyers this season, but the 6-foot-6, 202-pound defenseman could seize an opportunity at the top level since the 23-man roster limit will be lifted in conjunction with Monday's NHL trade deadline. Morin has produced 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) and 278 PIM over 167 games for the Phantoms.