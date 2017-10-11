Morin was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The 2013 first-round pick impressed enough in training camp to have a spot on the Flyers roster on Opening Night, but he hasn't suited up for any of the team's first four games. Because the team kicked off the 2017-18 campaign on a nine-day road trip, Morin was kept around to provide defensive depth in the event of injury, though the Flyers see the AHL as the best place for Morin to consistently play and develop for the time being.