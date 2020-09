According to coach Alain Vigneault, Morin (knee) is expected to play 50-60 games in the AHL next season, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Injuries have limited Morin to a meager 28 games over the last three years in both the AHL and NHL due to various injuries, including his current knee ailment. If the 2013 first-round pick and show he is still the same player that racked up 16 points in 74 contests for the Phantoms in 2016-17, he could earn a call-up or two next year.