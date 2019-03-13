Morin is still waiting to make his first NHL appearance this season.

The Flyers removed Morin from injured reserve almost two weeks ago, but he's been a healthy scratch since then. Philadelphia is holding out hope that the team can still claim a playoff spot, so perhaps the Flyers don't want to give Morin his first NHL action since recovering from a torn ACL during the playoff hunt. But time is running out on Morin playing this season. He has dressed in two AHL contests during 2018-19 and has no points.