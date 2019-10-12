Morin is still waiting to make his 2019-20 debut, as he's been a healthy scratch for each of the first two games of the season.

It's only been two contests, but Morin made the Flyers as the team's seventh defenseman, so it's hard to project a lot of playing time for the 24-year-old. Morin has a lot of upside, but he's also returning from an ACL injury that kept him out for most of last season. He's played just seven games at any level since returning.