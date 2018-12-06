Flyers' Samuel Morin: Skating Thursday
Morin (knee) took a twirl on the ice with his teammates Thursday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Morin seems to be on track for a February return to action, which will likely occur in the minors either full time or on a conditioning assignment. The blueliner has just three NHL games under his belt and will likely need some time to get back up to full speed. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, the Quebec native figures to compete for a regular spot on the 23-man roster.
