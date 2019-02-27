While Morin (knee) has been removed from injured reserve, he isn't expected to rejoin the lineup immediately, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers like what they have seen from fellow rookie Philippe Myers, so Morin could end up as a healthy scratch for at least Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets. As Philadelphia's first-round (11th overall) pick from the 2013 draft, Morin remains an intriguing prospect, but he's unlikely to draw interest outside of dynasty leagues at this time.