Morin (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup after Mark Alt was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers were only expected to need Alt if the 22-year-old Morin was unable to give it a go, so it seems his undisclosed ailment will prevent him from making his 2017-18 debut.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories