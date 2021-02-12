Laughton was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers' next game is currently scheduled for Thursday against the Rangers, so Laughton may not end up missing any time despite surfacing on the league's protocols list Friday. The 26-year-old forward has picked up nine points through 13 games this campaign.
