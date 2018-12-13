Flyers' Scott Laughton: Adding penalty minutes
Laughton didn't score a point but did serve two PIM in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
He hasn't scored a goal in more than a month, but Laughton does have four assists in the past six contests. The 24-year-old has six PIM during that stretch too. That's where his real fantasy value lies, but Laughton will also contribute in the hits and faceoff categories. He has 43 hits and owns a faceoff win percentage of nearly 60 percent this season.
