Laughton scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Laughton buried a goal on a wrap-around at 8:26 of the third period. The 28-year-old has earned three goals and three assists with a plus-7 rating during his four-game point streak, with the entire stretch contained within a road trip. He's up to nine tallies, 19 points, 76 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-9 rating through 34 contests. He's picked up five points on the power play and another five while shorthanded, serving as one of the Flyers' best defensive forwards.