Flyers' Scott Laughton: Adds to highlight reel
Laughton was the only Flyer to hit the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-1 road loss to the Canucks.
Laughton's goal was quite amazing, as he tracked down a bouncing puck on the rush and stormed past two defensemen -- he controlled the biscuit around the ankles of Derrick Pouliot and went top shelf for his seventh goal of the season. Laughton's shooting percentage of 17.1 likely isn't sustainable considering 9.3 was his previous career high, but either way, the center is performing at a high level with 12 points through 31 games on a checking line.
