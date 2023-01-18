Laughton recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over Anaheim.

Laughton set up Rasmus Ristolainen for a shorthanded tally in the second period before adding a second assist on a Kevin Hayes tally in the third. Laughton has logged at least two points in three of his last four contests, with two goals and five assists in that span. The 28-year-old center is on pace to set a new career-high with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) through 41 appearances. He's been especially hot of late with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his last 15 contests.