Flyers' Scott Laughton: Back in action
Laughton (groin) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against L.A., Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Laughton has missed Philadelphia's last seven games due to a groin injury, but he'll return to a bottom-six role Tuesday. The 25-year-old has picked up nine points while averaging 14:34 of ice time in 19 games this campaign.
