Laughton (groin) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against L.A., Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Laughton has missed Philadelphia's last seven games due to a groin injury, but he'll return to a bottom-six role Tuesday. The 25-year-old has picked up nine points while averaging 14:34 of ice time in 19 games this campaign.

