Laughton produced a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Laughton is starting to get more involved on offense with a goal and two assists over his last four games. He's also exceeded 19 minutes of ice time in each contest in that span, including a season-high 20:40 on Thursday. Trust can come and go under head coach John Tortorella, but Laughton has it right now. The 29-year-old center is up to 13 points, 60 shots on net, 37 hits, 17 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 outings this season.