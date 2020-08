Laughton had two goals and an assist Thursday in the Flyers' 3-1 win over the Capitals in round-robin play.

Laughton and his second-line teammates have been dominant this postseason. He, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny have combined for 10 points in two game. Laughton plays an intense, hard-working game and he has a bit of offensive upside. His production has been a huge bonus for those of you that picked him up as a depth guy in your postseason formats.